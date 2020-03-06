CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–40 acres of land has sat undeveloped for years. Now the Champaign City Council voted to approve an annexation agreement with Champaign Schools for the property. It’s between Olympian and Interstate Drives where the school district wanted to build a new Central High School.

“The annexation agreement basically provides for what zoning the property will have, when it is annexed sometime in the future as well as it shows roughly where the main roads would be located when it is annexed and developed,” said Ben Leroy, Associate Planner of Planning and Development with the City of Champaign. The district got the property in 2014. A prior school board bought about 80 acres of land. They intended to use it to build a new Central High School, but voters decided against a new building. “They wanted to keep Central, Central,” said the District’s Attorney Pat Fitzgerald.

Now the school district is preparing for when the property will be controlled by someone else. “If and when a developer is ready to develop in that area, the land will be ready to be developed,” said Fitzgerald. “When the land is developed, the annexation agreement does provide for the future extension of Neil Street up to Olympian Drive,” said Leroy. The district’s attorney says it’s all about being proactive. “The more issues you can address up front, the better prepared you can be for when a developer does come to town and is interested in your property. The likelihood of the deal happening increases,” said Fitzgerald.

Part of the land is zoned for neighborhood commercial use. For example, it could be used for retail shopping or banks. Another part is for multi-family use, so there might be apartment developments. The last part is zoned for single family use or things like duplexes or townhomes.