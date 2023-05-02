CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District announced acclaimed rock singer and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ann Wilson of Heart will perform at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Thursday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m.

The park district said Wilson, known as the founder and the lead singer-songwriter of the barrier-breaking band Heart, has been widely praised as one of the greatest singers in the history of rock music. They said Wilson’s powerful voice has entertained audiences for over five decades, earning more than 35 million record sales, and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Wilson’s greatest hit songs include “Barracuda,” “Crazy On You” and “Magic Man.” Wilson’s more recent song “Greed”, from her 2022 solo album “Fierce Bliss”, plays seamlessly alongside her earlier classics in her current live band set, the park district said.

Wilson sang with Disturbed frontman David Draiman on the duet “Don’t Tell Me” from their recently released album titled “Divisive.” She also lent her voice to Dolly Parton’s forthcoming rock record.

Prior to starting her worldwide summer tour, the park district said Wilson has been putting the finishing touches on a new album of original material.

Tickets for the July 27 concert go on sale on Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. at the Virginia Theatre box office, online, or charge by phone at 217-356-9063. Officials said ticket prices range from $39.50-89.50, plus an additional per-ticket processing fee of $4.50-8.50.

The park district previously announced that 6-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Amy Grant will perform at the Virginia Theatre on Oct. 12. Other artists scheduled to perform at the Virginia Theatre this year include Lyle Lovett and His Large Band, jazz musician Pat Metheny, music icons Three Dog Night, and western group Asleep at the Wheel.