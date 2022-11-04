URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — To celebrate the upcoming America Recycle Day, the Anita Purves Nature Center welcomes Urbana neighbors to join the “Up-Cycled Art” theme event on Saturday, Nov. 4.

This free event starts at 9 a.m. and lasts till noon. It welcomes participants of all ages and does not need registration.

With the help of local resources and professionals, participants will reuse items to create art pieces for display. The activity aims to prolong items’ life and divert waste from landfills. Crafting and games will also be available.

There will also be an opportunity to meet local sculptor Chris Berti at 10:30 a.m. and enjoy his sculptures. The award-winning sculptor is an art professor at Parkland College and has artwork in many public and private collections, including Smithsonian Art Museum in Washington D.C.

The Anita Purves Nature Center welcomes all to mark Urbana’s recycling efforts and turn trash into community treasure.