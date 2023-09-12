URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One University of Illinois organization is helping wounded veterans by offering them a furry companion.

4 Paws For Ability specializes in breeding, raising and training dogs to become service animals for children and veterans around the country. Once the dogs are fully trained, they go back to headquarters in Ohio to learn certain tasks they’ll need for the person they’re assigned to.

Two students who are part of the group said it’s an excellent way to show the dogs that the world isn’t scary. It also means a lot to the families and service men and women they serve.

“They’re just so excited, it makes them happy,” President Nicole Bute said. “It gives them something joyful and you can tell it’s going to help them.”

“For me, I really like being able to help in whatever way I can,” Vice President Abby Smith said. “And knowing that I’m helping these dogs put their best paw forward and being able to help these people gain a sense of independence and kind be able to become their own person.”

They say donations are always welcome. People can find more information and ways to give through their website.