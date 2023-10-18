URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A new clinical trial at the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital may improve the quality of life for dogs that need limb amputations.

The hospital will be using two different surgical techniques: monopolar electro-surgery and ultra-sonic scalpel. This is the first clinical trial in veterinary medicine to compare the two methods.

Veterinarians said the goal is finding the best way to minimize pain, inflammation, and tissue damage for the animals by comparing results.

The trial is open to dogs that require amputation for any reason and will cover some of the costs for procedures. Pet owners who are interested in the trial can visit this page and look under “Small Animal Surgery.”