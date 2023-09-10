CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People came together in Champaign this weekend to build houses for their furry friends.

As part of Habitat for Humanity’s annual Raise the Woof event, professionals and amateurs competed to build pet houses throughout the day. Community judges picked the best and gave out the “Ulti-Mutt” award for the best house built.

Development Director Lauren Gramly said the competition was made for everyone, regardless of skill.

“We made it so that anybody can build. We give them some directions, instructions, we give them materials. They are in charge of building it within a 5-hour period and they decorate it however they want. That’s where we love to see the creativity come out with all the teams. But it’s a good way to show them they can do it. Anybody can build.”

Habitat for Humanity will sell each house at the Champaign County ReStore starting this Tuesday. All of the money will help them build homes in Champaign County.