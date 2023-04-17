Vermilion County, Ill. (WCIA) – Vermilion County Animal Control is asking for your help in a situation they’re calling heartbreaking.

They’re nursing nine animals back to health after rescuing them last month.

They’re being taken care of at animal control and a private location that has room for the bigger animals. Officers said their rescue is part of an ongoing court case, so they weren’t able to share pictures, but they did describe what these animals have gone through.

“I cried two times in my career as an animal control officer and that was the second time,” said Kathleen Orcutt, a Vermilion County Animal Control officer.

Orcutt says she’s never seen a case like this. She and her team responded to a complaint about two horses standing in feces at a home north of Danville, but that’s not all they found.

Officers discovered a total of six horses, two rabbits, and one donkey. All of them were standing in inches of their own feces with little to no food. Orcutt says the owners violated the state’s Humane Care for Animals Act.

She added they were not farm animals; they were companion animals meant to be treated like pets.

“We didn’t see any of that for these animals. The food source that was available was very barren,” said Orcutt.

She said some of the animals will have health complications for the rest of their lives because of their living conditions. Four of the horses have Cushing’s, a form of diabetes found in horses. She says one of the horses is blind, making its life even more unimaginable.

“All she knows is darkness, the smell of ammonia and her own feces and she feces floating in the water,” said Orcutt.

However, there is hope. In the month since they’ve been rescued. Officers said they’ve seen improvements. The animals are getting a special blend of food, seeing veterinarians, and being given the room to run around.

“This creature went from skin and bones to gaining over 100 pounds in six weeks is absolutely huge,” said Orcutt.

She asked for donations to be made on their website or in person. It can be money or Tractor Supply gift cards.