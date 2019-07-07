Animals at the library

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you stopped by the Champaign Public Library this afternoon you may have noticed the barnyard animals in the parking lot.

This event wasn’t just for show. The owners of Barnyard Discoveries visit schools and libraries across central Illinois. They set up shop to work as advocates for agriculture education, teaching kids about the impact of farming on people’s daily lives.

Ron Wasson says, “Everyone is more concerned now with where their food comes from and we think it’s very important that they have a good relationship with the farmers who actually grow it. So if we can build that bridge between agriculture and the consumers, that’s really what we’re out here trying to get accomplished.”

Dozens of came to see the exhibit featuring animals including goats, chickens, lambs, and more.