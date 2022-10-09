NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — A local animal shelter will host a costume contest this month.

Pet Central Helps! will present its second annual costume contest. Pets will compete in either two rounds of competition, individually or in a group with other pets or the pet owner.

Contestants will be judged on three areas of criteria: creativity, originality, and authenticity. First place and honorable mention winners in each round will earn a prize.

“Last year’s event featured dogs, cats, mini horses, and even a guinea pig,” fundraising coordinator Stephanie Buhrow said. “We expect a lot of adorable animals this year too!”

Pet Central Helps is a no-kill animal rescue helping McLean County and

surrounding communities.

The event is free to watch but it costs $10 per pet to enter the contest. You can register here.

Registration for participants will begin at 1:30 P.M. and the contest will begin at 2:00 P.M. on October 30.