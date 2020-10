EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — County Board Chairman James Niemann said the Effingham County Animal Control Shelter has been temporarily closed.

In a statement, Niemann said the shelter was closed because of “an exposure incident.” It will be closed to the public until at least October 20.

“Emergency calls for service will be responded to with precautions approved by health officials and the animals at the shelter will be maintained and cared for.”