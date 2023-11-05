DEWEY, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a lot of horsing around on Sunday as the Society for Hooved Animal Rescue and Emergencies, or SHARE, held an open house for their horses, ponies and donkeys.

Organizer Linda Hewerdine said they wanted to bring awareness to animals in the area who have been neglected or abused. She has been saving hooved animals from abuse for over 30 years. Now, she is asking for a little help from the community.

“We’re trying to get people to be aware of our association out here,” Hewerdine said, “and perhaps, come out and help us do some volunteer work, maybe even get some donations.”

If you would like to donate or volunteer you can visit their website at s-h-a-r-e.net.