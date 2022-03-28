SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Animal Protective League (APL) announced on Monday the dates in April that it will host dog and cat adoption events in the Springfield area.

All of the dogs and cats available for adoption will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and will have received all age-appropriate vaccinations by the time of adoption.

The APL will host events on 10 different days, with locations and hours largely staying the same.

Saturday events on April 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 will take place at the PetSmart located at 3183 South Veterans Parkway. Cats will be available for adoption from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and dogs will be available for adoption from noon to 3 p.m.

Sunday events on April 3, 10, 17 and 24 will also take place at the PetSmart on Veterans, but with modified hours. Dogs will be available from noon to 3 p.m. and cats will be available from noon to 4 p.m.

The APL’s Mobile Adoption Unit will also be deployed on three dates to help with the adoption effort. The MAU will be on the top floor of Old Bergner’s in White Oaks Mall from noon to 4 p.m. on April 8 and from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on April 9. The MAU will also be at The Earth Awareness Fair at the Henson Robinson Zoo from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 23.

Dogs and cats will also be available for adoption between noon and 5 p.m. at the shelter located at 1001 Taintor Road.