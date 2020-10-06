Animal hospital employee tests positive for COVID-19

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said an employee at the Pana Animal Hospital tested positive for COVID-19.

Additional contact tracing has been done through health officials, said county emergency management agency officials.

In a Facebook post, officials said the animal hospital will remain open for limited services only by appointment through October 16. If you need to make an appointment, call (217) 562-5558.

“If you were recently a customer at the Pana Animal Hospital, your exposure time and distance, especially if you were following IDPH guidelines of mask wearing, handwashing/sanitizing and social distancing would not meet the exposure guidelines of less than six feet for more than fifteen minutes,” said emergency management officials.

You are asked to monitor your health. If you start to feel ill or are concerned, call your doctor.