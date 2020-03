PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) -- Voters in Edgar County have an important decision to make in two weeks. They'll be choosing whether to approve an increased sales tax to help the sheriff's office. They'll use this money to support everything the sheriff's office does. That includes patrolling and operating the jail.

A one percent sales tax increase will give them a million dollars a year to work with. They plan to use it for building maintenance, hiring staff, and buying equipment. Eventually, they want to build a new jail, although that may be a long way off in the future. This money will help them with the planning process, like hiring an architect.