MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – First responders are on scene of an incident on Kratz Road in Monticello involving anhydrous on Sunday morning.

The Piatt County Sheriff’s Office says they have responded to the scene on Kratz Road on the south side of Monticello. They state no evacuations are occurring at this time.

Superintendent Adam Clapp says there was an anhydrous leak due to a truck breaking an axle. They have stopped the leak and are not evacuating anyone at this time.

This comes weeks after a major anhydrous leak in Teutopolis in Effingham county left 5 people dead and several others severely injured.

It is unknown how the situation first occurred.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCIA 3 News for the latest developments.