URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana announced that Anderson Street will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16.

The closure, between Fairlawn Drive and E. Washington Street, is for sanitary sewer lateral repairs. The city said access will be maintained to all properties along Anderson Street during the project though no through traffic will be allowed.

City officials encourage drivers to drive carefully in this and all construction areas. They thank drivers in advance for their patience and cooperation during this project.

Work is scheduled to be completed at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 19.