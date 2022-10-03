CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With inflation on the rise, buying a house might seem daunting for some. There may be an option for those looking to buy.

An adjustable rate mortgage is a loan which offers a fixed rate. Depending on the lender, the first three to seven years of the loan would be lower than the current 30 year fixed rates. This gives potential homeowners the ability to qualify for a mortgage.

WCIA spoke with a financial expert who says this won’t solve everything but it will help those looking to plan for the future. He recommends talking to a trusted financial planner to make sure it’s the best option for you.