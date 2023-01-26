CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Restaurant Week returns to Champaign County with over 40 local restaurants, a record number of participants, taking part in the seventh edition of the nine-day celebration of the area’s culinary scene.

Visit Champaign County is presenting the celebration this year from Jan. 27 to Feb. 4, encouraging Champaign County locals and visitors to discover new restaurants, flavors and dishes during the week.

“There truly is an option for everyone, from a variety of international flavors, farm-to-table, pizza, BBQ, vegetarian dishes and so much more,” said Terri Reifsteck, Vice President of Marketing & Community Engagement at Visit Champaign County. “Whether you want a meal with your young family or you’re planning a date night, we have something for every price point and every palate. The addition of several Campustown spots also makes it easier for the U of I students to participate in the celebration.”

Reifsteck said that Restaurant Week provides a boost to area restaurants during the winter months with many breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert options. In the past six years, the celebration has continued to grow despite the pandemic, staffing challenges and inclement weather.

“It’s been exciting to see several new restaurants participate in 2023 as we start to recover from the past few years,” Reifsteck said. “The success of the past continues to propel restaurants to participate year after year, with more seeing the value in introducing new diners to their locations during this event.”

Participating area favorites include 83 Vietnamese Cuisine, Hamilton Walker’s, Pekara Bakery & Bistro, Red Herring Vegetarian Restaurant and more. Menus for participating restaurants can be found here.

Reifsteck said diners can also participate in an Instagram contest, sharing their pictures and experiences with #CCRestaurantWeek for a chance to win a $100 gift card to their Champaign County area restaurant of choice.