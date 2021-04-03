An offer to help anyone and everyone with anything and everything

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — If you need a helping hand, there are some people you can call. Elder Carson Perkes and Elder Tanner Morgan are offering to assist people in Tuscola for free.

It started with Elder Morgan’s post on Facebook that read: “DO YOU NEED ANY HELP??My friend and I are looking to help anyone and everyone for FREE! We are willing to help with anything and everything. Our number is (217) 508-0234 so text us or PM me if you or anyone you know needs any help! Please let your friends know and spread the word!”

Elder Morgan said he was shocked by how many people have asked for their help. They’ve lent a hand to ten people so far, and they’re helping more next week.

The duo was sent to serve the city of Tuscola for two years. They said that as members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, their mission is to help people. Elder Morgan said, “we try and follow the example of Jesus Christ and He’s told us that we should love our neighbors and service is a really good way that we can do that.”

They’ve been helping neighbors with all kinds of tasks. Elder Perkes explained, “A lot has been picking up sticks, mostly from the storm. We’ve also been able to help clean out a couple of yards and underneath the patios as well, and just rake leaves and things like that.”

They added that you don’t have to be a member of a church to help out. Elder Perkes said these acts of kindness can be simple. “There’s always something to be done whether its just saying hi or helping someone with their groceries. It doesn’t have to be anything big, just little stuff that will help is always a great thing to do.”

Elder Morgan agreed. He said the best way to help is to, “just ask around. Everyone has something in their life they could use help with, just ask and see if they’re willing to let you help them.”

If you live in Douglas County and could use a helping hand, you can contact them at (217) 508-0234.