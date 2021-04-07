An exchange of gunfire leaves a 2- year old struck and hospitalized

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA) —

Police say a two- year old was shot. The toddler was brought to the hospital, but should be okay. The shooting happened on Oregon and Scottswood in Urbana.

Champaign County Sheriff’s Department said there was an exchange of gunfire on the front lawn. They said there were four people in the house. Two adults and two children.

The lieutenant says there were also people in the front yard when this happened. Shots were fired at the house, and the people in the front yard shot back.

The two year old inside the house was hit in the exchange. They didn’t want to wait for an ambulance so a deputy sped off with the child to the hospital. He’s expected to be okay. Police say they are actively investigating leads.

“Our biggest fear in law enforcement is having a child victim of a gunshot wound,” Lt. Curt Apperson, Champaign County Sheriff’s Department, said.

When WCIA reporters got to the scene there were about 10 police cars. Neighbors were outside their homes and there was an eerie silence in the area.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and Urbana Police were there for hours investigating. What they found out was that this house was targeted. This was the second time it’s been hit. The first was back in 2019, but no one was hurt in that incident. Police say these could be related.

This time, neighbors told me they heard at least ten gunshots and didn’t hear a car drive away, but a toddler was hit.

People around there say they feel unsafe living on that street.

“I watched them put the baby in the car and it touched me. It made me feel like it was mine because I have a child. I have kids. You know that was too close to home. Too close, it was too close to home,” Kevonna Williams, neighbor, said.

Neighbors say they want the violence to end and want their kids to feel safe playing outside. They said police were out investigating until 5:00 a.m.

If you have any information on this crime, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office urges you to contact them at any of the ways listed below:

Investigations: 217-384-1213

Crimestoppers: 217-373-TIPS

Or you can download the Champaign County Sheriff’s Department app.