An email mix-up is causing confusion in this local election

PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — An email caused some confusion in the upcoming election in Pesotum.

As crazy as it sounds… there is no one on the ballot. Voters will have to physically write-in the candidates’ names.

Some people, including the current Village President Joyce Ragle, received an email that appeared to be scam-like. Ragle said she didn’t think much of it, until she found out that she had missed the deadline to register as a candidate in the election. She said this also happened several other candidates.

Now, voters will have to write-in candidate’s names. WCIA spoke to one neighbor who said she’s worried she will spell their names incorrectly on the ballot and her vote won’t count.

Ragle explained there will be a row of campaign posters lining the walkway of the voting center, so people can write down or take pictures of each candidate’s name before casting their vote.

She said right now, every candidate is running unopposed, so they all need just one vote to be elected.

The election takes place on April 6th.