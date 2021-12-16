An award-winning home just got new owners

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a home that’s won awards and is unique to Champaign. Now, it has new owners.

The couple moved into the solar powered tiny home just one month ago. It was built by U of I students, and won fourth place in a Department of Energy and Solar Decathlon Competition. The new owner said she hopes more homes will be built like this.

“There are so many ways we can protect the environment, and this is just one simple thing we can do to help out, and I really hope more homes come out like this one,” Nancy Viswanathan, the owner, said.

The students donated the house to Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County, who put it on the market. The sale has given Habitat enough money to build two new homes.