CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District announced that 6-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Amy Grant will perform at the Virginia Theatre on Oct. 12.

The park district said in a statement that conventional wisdom has it that Grant put Contemporary Christian Music on the map, becoming the first such artist to have a platinum record, the first to hit No. 1 on the pop charts, and the first to perform at the Grammy Awards. Since then, they said that Grant has been making her way through 30+ years as a singer-songwriter, author, television host, and public speaker.

In her early life, officials said Grant’s iconic voice became instantly recognizable in both the Christian and popular music worlds. She has sold more than 30 million albums over the years, including three multi-platinum, six platinum, and four gold records.

Grant has also boasted six No. 1 hits, 10 “Top 40” Pop singles, 17 “Top 40” Adult Contemporary tracks, and multiple Contemporary Christian chart-toppers. The park district said that Grant has received many career accolades, including a total of six Grammy Awards, 26 Dove Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a star on the Music City Walk of Fame.

Additionally, she was most recently inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.

Officials said that Grant celebrated the 25th anniversary of her first pop hit, “Baby Baby” in April 2016 with a worldwide release of a new version of the song featuring pop singer Tori Kelly. They said Grant looks forward every year to a national arena Christmas tour with long-time friend Michael W. Smith along with an annual Christmas residency at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville with husband Vince Gill.

Grant currently lives with her family in Nashville, and is widely known for her philanthropy and tireless involvement in local causes and charitable organizations. The park district said her own organization, The Helping Hands Foundation, has afforded her the opportunity to identify needs around her and the resources to help meet them, which has proven to be the sweetest reward of all.

Grant is scheduled to perform in Champaign on Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. Official said that reserved seating tickets cost $64-74 in addition to a per-ticket processing fee of $6-7.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Virginia Theatre box office online, or charge by phone at 217-356-9063.