Amtrak train derails en route to Champaign

MONEE, Ill. (WCIA) — An Amtrak passenger train en route to Champaign derailed in the south suburbs of Chicago after it struck a vehicle on the tracks, the company confirmed on Twitter on Sunday evening.
Passengers on Illini Train 393 provided photos to WCIA that appear to show a vehicle’s axle, and dozens of passengers milling about the tracks observing the wreckage. Witnesses reported that emergency responders were tending to the driver of the vehicle that was struck on the tracks.
