Amtrak train derails en route to Champaign

MONEE, Ill. (WCIA) — An Amtrak passenger train en route to Champaign derailed in the south suburbs of Chicago after it struck a vehicle on the tracks, the company confirmed on Twitter on Sunday evening.

UPDATE: Train 393 is still currently stopped south of Homewood (HMW) due to striking a vehicle on the tracks. There are no reported injuries on board. We are coordinating alternative transportation for passengers and crew. We will update once more information is available. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) July 28, 2019

Passengers on Illini Train 393 provided photos to WCIA that appear to show a vehicle’s axle, and dozens of passengers milling about the tracks observing the wreckage. Witnesses reported that emergency responders were tending to the driver of the vehicle that was struck on the tracks.















More from @Amtrak: 1 locomotive and 5 passenger cars derailed but remained upright. No reported injuries to the crew or the 297 passengers on board. The passengers will be transported by bus to their destinations, per Metra spokesperson. https://t.co/0eS1yAnIQJ — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) July 29, 2019

This story is developing. Check back in with WCIA3 for updates.