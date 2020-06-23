Amtrak releases video highlighting enhanced safety and cleaning measures

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Amtrak has released updated safety guidelines for customers using their services.

Commonly used surfaces such as door handles, countertops, seating areas, and ticketing kiosks are cleaned frequently and thoroughly.

Customers and employees must wear facial coverings while in stations and practice social distancing.

Amtrak is asking customers to utilize the mobile app, which offers a convenient and contact-free way of accessing all the information needed for your journey.

On board, they are spraying all surfaces with a highly effective disinfectant, commonly used in medical facilities. At certain stops, they are deploying en route cleaners.

Customers onboard will be allowed to spread out for physical distancing. All employees and customers are required to wear face coverings on the trains and buses.

Masks can be removed if customers are in their private room or seated alone.

Food service on the train will be open, but for carry-out service only. Only cash-less payments will be accepted.

Amtrak has also waived all cancellation fees and refunds through August.