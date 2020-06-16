Amphitheater cancels season’s events

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — All events scheduled as part of the 2020 season at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater have been canceled as part of the continuing effects COVID-19 and crowd restrictions set by Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois phased reopening plan.

Performers scheduled to appear are being consulted about possibly being rescheduled for the 2021 season. For events not rescheduled, ticket holders can request a full refund or donate any portion of the ticket price to the Decatur Parks Foundation in support of arts programming.

Rentals will be considered on a case-by-case basis.