CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting October 11 to the 21, if you have delinquent tickets, you can settle them with the city.

Amnesty Week is hosted by the Champaign County Circuit Clerk’s office. Suppose you have a balance on any criminal, traffic, DUI, ordinance violation(s), or conservation violation(s); you can pay off your balance without any late or collection fees. Officials said this does not apply to any fines and costs already paid or tax refunds used against what is due.

Those who wish to participate may ask for a quote by emailing ccircutclerk@co.champaign.il.us. You must include your name with the middle initial, address, phone number, email address, and case number(s). To find your case number go to the circuit clerk’s website at www.champaigncircuitclerk.org by going to the tab “View court case information” and searching your name.

Make your payments at the Champaign County Circuit Clerks’ office at 101 E. Main Street in Urbana. They are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Payments cannot be made by personal check.

Besides in person, you can make a payment online at the circuit clerk’s website by selecting “Amnesty Week Payments.”

If you have any other questions, call 217-384-3725 or email ccircuitclerk@co.champaign.il.us.