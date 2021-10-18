Amnesty week at Champaign County circuit clerks office

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Starting Monday, if you have fees due in the Champaign County Court, you could save some money.

That’s because the Champaign County Circuit Clerk’s Office is hosting amnesty week. So, if you have a balance due on a criminal, traffic, DUI, ordinance violation or conservation violation, your late and collection fees could be waived.

Susan McGrath is the Clerk of the Circuit Court. She said they’ve done something like this a few times. She wants to make sure they can help the community in time of need.

“To give back to the community when times are hard, and we were trying to think of things we could do that would help people with all the things that have happened,” she said.

This is happening until October 29th. You can learn more about amnesty week, and how you can take advantage here.