Ammons & Republican Party issue statements following court hearing

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons was in court Friday afternoon.

He is being sued by the county’s Republican Party. They said he has not provided information he is legally obligated to give them. One of them is a list of names and addresses of mail-in voters.

Judge John Kennedy ruled in favor of Champaign County Republicans and granted them two important things. First, Republicans will be accorded representatives at the Counting Station on election night. The judge ruled that the County Clerk was to send a list of Republican workers, as required by 24B-11 of the Election Code, to the Republican Chairman by Monday morning. Ammons failed to comply with this law in the primary and Republicans have been asking about this law since August 7th. Second, Judge Kennedy ruled that Ammons was not providing adequate access to the list of absentee ballots and where they were being mailed. The judge ruled that Ammons was to place the list in such a location as to allow public access. In addition, a member of the County Clerk’s staff testified under oath that the party could receive a list of election judges that has been requested and denied numerous times in the last few weeks. Statement from The Champaign County GOP

They said he also did not provide the names on time of the four people who are supposed to be counters on Election Day. It is required 30 days before Election Day to give them time to object .

Ammons’ attorney argued that that information was easily accessible. A judge decided Ammons has to give them that information Monday.