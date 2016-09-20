Ammons considering mayor’s office

Update: 6:25 pm, 9/20/16, Tuesday

URBANA — Election season is upon us, and the presidential candidates aren’t the only ones people in Central Illinois are talking about.

There’s been a lot of questions about who’s running for Urbana mayor.

City Council member Diane Marlin is the only candidate right now, but two others may be entering the race soon.

A lot of people have been wondering about current mayor Laurel Prussing.

She just told us she will be making that announcement next Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.

But for now, one candidate has already decided to run as another is still deciding.

“I’ve spent the law few months listening to people, doing a whole lot more listening than talking,” said Ward 7 council member Diane Marlin.

A lot of those voices have been supporting her mayoral bid.

Marlin says after living in Urbana all of her adult life, she’s ready to use that life and city council experience to relate to the changes people want to see most.

But she recognizes that…”we can’t do this alone,” said Marlin. “For economic development, it’s a regional approach. For developing the tourism industry, it’s a regional approach. For creating more jobs in urbana, we need to be collaborating with people.”

She says that collaboration is key.

“We can’t afford to be burning bridges and failing to follow up on every possible opportunity,” said Marlin.

As mayor of Urbana, she says she would make sure to establish and maintain those connections, so as to create a bigger draw to the city, as well as a better image.

But as she’s been putting her plans together as the only candidate, she may soon be joined by others.

Laurel Prussing has been mayor of Urbana since 2007.

Next week, we’ll know if she’ll be trying to hold onto her seat.

But a new face might be entering the race.

“I have to really think about it long and hard before I make a decision like this,” said Ward 3 council member Aaron Ammons.

Ammons hasn’t made anything official yet.

But he says he’s seriously considering running.

He’s got a few ideas if and when he does run and get elected.

Like Marlin, he wants to make urbana an even more attractive place to call home.

“I want to do the things that attract people to come to the city of urbana, whether that’s public art, or that’s new, vibrant businesses and stuff like that. But I also want to maintain that distinction and that uniqueness about Urbana that’s different from Champaign,” said Ammons.

Original: 4:16 pm, 9/20/16, Tuesday

