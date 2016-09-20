Ammons considering mayor’s office

Update: 6:25 pm, 9/20/16, Tuesday
URBANA — Election season is upon us, and the presidential candidates aren’t the only ones people in Central Illinois are talking about.
There’s been a lot of questions about who’s running for Urbana mayor.
City Council member Diane Marlin is the only candidate right now, but two others may be entering the race soon.
A lot of people have been wondering about current mayor Laurel Prussing.
She just told us she will be making that announcement next Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
But for now, one candidate has already decided to run as another is still deciding.
Original: 4:16 pm, 9/20/16, Tuesday
URBANA — City council member Aaron Ammons announced he might be running for mayor.
He says he’s torn right now between the mayoral position and running for re-election for his current Ward 3 seat.
If he does run, he’ll be up against Diane Marlin, who is the only confirmed candidate at this time.
No word from current Mayor Laurel Prussing if she’ll run for re-election.