Update: 10:08 p.m. – The evacuation order remains in place in Teutopolis, a shelter for those evacuees has been set up at the St. Anthony Grade School in Effingham.

UPDATE: 9:50 p.m. – The Effingham City/County 911 Office posted on Facebook stating the evacuation has been extended. All residents north of the CSX railroad tracks and east of Teutopolis High school are asked to evacuate to the west. Do not go east or south.

TEUTOPOLIS, Ill (WCIA) – Residents in parts of Effingham County are being asked to evacuate due to a large ammonia leak in the area.

Residents in Teutopolis residing east of Pearl Street are asked to immediately evacuate to the west, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Route 40 is closed in Teutopolis due to the incident.

It is unknown at this time the cause of the chemical spill.

This is a developing story. We will share more as it becomes available.