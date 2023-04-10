ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Amish Heritage Center in Arthur has big plans up its sleeves.

We told you last week they’ll be getting $500,000 from the state’s tourism attractions and festival grant. And they’re putting that money toward bringing this 3D model to life.

The chairman says the grant money puts them a step closer to completing the living history farm. It will let them bring in animals and activities to show what Amish life was like a century ago.

“People say are they annoyed by the tourism, or do they appreciate all that attention? And the answer is they’re very open and receptive to curious people who want to why they do the things they do,” said Chairman Wilmer Otto, “but it is a nuisance if you’re standing in your yard putting your clothes on the clothesline and car pulls up and wants to engage you in conversation.”

He says the upgraded heritage center could be the solution.

They’re still fundraising for the $3 million project. They plan to break ground next year and have it open the following year.