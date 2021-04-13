Amish Country Tractor Cruise hitting the road in 2021

ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — After two years, the Amish Country Tractor Cruise is hitting the road once more.

In a news release, officials said the 36-mile cruise will happen on June 19. Riders will go on “a picturesque drive through the Heart of Illinois Amish Country.”

The cruise was paused for a couple years in regards to extremely wet weather in 2019 and COVID-related shutdowns in 2020.

Registration will start at 6 a.m. at Yoder’s Kitchen on Illinois 133. Riders will then take off at 8:30 a.m. and have a rest stop at 10 a.m. at Wind Swept Farms west of Arthur. Officials said lunch will be at Heritage Family Farms northeast of Arthur. Riders are expected to return by 2:30 p.m..

Cruise Director Jim Fleming said they are expecting a large group this year. “People are ready to get out and have something to do,” said Fleming. “So far, we have participants coming from Mississippi and West Virginia.”

Money raised from the cruise will go toward scholarships for agriculture students at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School.

For more information on how to register, call Jim Fleming at (217) 791-1026.