Amidst FBI, state police probe, indicted board chair calls for State’s Attorneys to resign

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — As investigations continue to rack up within Piatt County, indicted board chairman Ray Spencer is calling for the county’s two state’s attorneys to resign.

At the tail end of a county board meeting Wednesday morning, Spencer complained that both State’s Attorney Dana Rhoades and Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth Dobson have “engaged in numerous investigations resulting in criminal charges against board members, a lawsuit for increased Emergency Management Agency funding and a charge claiming an Open Meetings Act violation by the county board.”

“Since this is an untenable situation that must be resolved, I suggest Mrs. Rhoades and Ms. Dobson resign and (future State’s Attorney) Sarah Perry be allowed to being her duties immediately,” he said.

In an interview, Rhoades called the move “a ploy by Chairman Spencer to intimidate (her) from pursuing the law and protecting the citizens of Piatt County.”

“This is not a rift between the county board and the state’s attorney’s office — this is a very serious problem,” she said. “It is my job to protect the citizens of Piatt County and the taxpayers of Piatt County and… I would not be doing my job if I were to just look the other way. In fact, I would be part of the problem if I just looked away.”

Spencer, who was indicted by a grand jury in January on four felony counts of forgery and official misconduct, suggested via his statement that the state’s attorney’s office was the only government entity looking into potential legal issues. In fact, Rhoades said, in addition to the grand jury, state police and the Federal Bureau of Investigations are looking into potential mismanagement of county grant funds.

“I can say at this point in time there is an Illinois State Police investigation, a grand jury investigation and a review by the FBI into grant funds and potential misappropriation of grant fund money going back about eight years or so,” she said, adding that because the investigations and review are ongoing, further details cannot be currently publicized.

ISP has been investigating potential grant mismanagement within the county for “close to a year,” while a grand jury convened multiple times earlier this year. The FBI is the most recent agency to begin looking into the matter.

Should the state determine that grant funds were mismanaged, the Illinois Grant Funds Recovery Act could compel the county to pay back previously-awarded funds, or jeopardize the ability of county departments to receive future grant funding necessary for their operation.

Rhoades said neither she nor Dobson intend to resign as a result of Spencer’s statement.

Spencer’s call for Perry to take over the office assumes her victory in the November election: Perry won the Republican primary for state’s attorney in March and faces no Democratic opposition, positioning her to take office on December 1. Rhoades, who held the office for 12 years, is running as the Republican candidate for a judgeship opening on the Sixth Judicial Circuit.

In his remarks Wednesday, Spencer also alleged the county board has “no legal representation” within the current state’s attorney’s office.

Rhoades said legal advice continues to flow via email from her office to the board — including recent guidance on how to avoid potential OMA violations when holding county board meetings remotely. Other guidance included a newly-drafted resolution that clarifies county board member’s per diem meeting payments are relegated to one paid meeting per day; that resolution did not make it onto the April, May or June county board agendas.

Since October, she said, Spencer has not responded to such emails sent by her office.

County board members Wednesday morning did not respond to Spencer’s statement, instead calling for the meeting to adjourn once he had finished reading.

Five out of six members will appear in court on misdemeanor charges after a May county board meeting held via Zoom disconnected before the meeting ended. Some attendees had been cut out before the board voted on a salary increase for the county’s circuit clerk.

That appearance is in addition to those members already attended in March and April following a legal complaint that named Spencer as responsible for blocking the county’s Emergency Management Agency from making purchases related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That complaint was dropped following a board vote to approve additional funding for the department.

In the meantime, the state attorney general has taken over the prosecution of Spencer on the four felony charges he still faces.