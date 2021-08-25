American Rescue Plan Act applications due September 30

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Local government entities in Illinois have until September 30 to apply for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Officials said the funds are a part of an effort to help local governments recover from the damage of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under ARPA, local governments can claim reimbursements for several expenses incurred throughout the pandemic.

According to the Illinois Municipal League (IML) Executive Director Brand Cole, while large municipalities can apply for aid directly from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, cities, villages, and towns with fewer than 50,000 residents, must claim their ARPA allotment through the State of Illinois.

“Cities, villages and towns have suffered revenue shortfalls incurred throughout this public health crisis and local economies are still struggling. It’s vital that local leaders take advantage of these federal funds to recoup costs so communities can move forward. We encourage officials to submit their claims as soon as possible,” said Executive Director Brad Cole.