URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – On this day every year, American Legion and VFW members hold a ceremony outside the Champaign County Courthouse. But, those gatherings have gotten smaller over the years.

Memorial Day is about honoring generations of fallen veterans, and organizations like the American Legion are struggling to find new members.

101-year-old World War II veteran James Kelly doesn’t think people appreciate veterans today like they did 50 years ago. But, that might be because we’re losing more of them.

The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that between 2000-2020, the veteran population decreased by an average of 25% by state.

“Not many veterans are left. That makes a difference,” Kelly said.

Decades ago, Kelly recalls streets being blocked off for the crowds celebrating Memorial Day.

“Gobs of them – veterans and families. But they’re slowly getting away.”

Today, he said these ceremonies are missing people from younger generations.

“I would like to see them all – everybody come out. Just to stay a few seconds – just to pay respects to the ones we lost and the ones we served with,” Kelly said.

He said Memorial Day is about honoring the friends who gave their lives while serving alongside him.

“I’ve had a great life, that’s all I can say. A lot of good friends. I’ve lost a lot of good friends but life goes on. I’m going to live until tomorrow,” he said.

People like Cheryl Walker want to solve the attendance problem. She’s the commander of the Shawna Morrison U of I post, and she’s working to bring American Legion numbers back up.

“We’re not your grandfather’s American Legion and we’re going to stress that,” Walker said.

She said they’re adapting to the times by offering virtual meetings throughout the year, because every day is an opporunity to bring awareness to the cause.

“Today is not about the living. It’s about the dead. We’re here to honor those people who made the ultimate sacrifice,” she said.

She said every American has a duty to carry on the legacy of those who died in battle, and respect the veterans who are still here. One Vietnam veteran said this day means a lot to him because of the appreciation he receives and gives to others.

“If you have the opportunity and you have the chance, always recognize veterans, because we’ve been through a lot,” American Legion post #559 Staff Sergeant Charles Bond said.

Walker said there are plenty of ways to get involved if you’d like to help keep the American Legion’s traditions alive. She welcomes prospective members to contact her via email at CherylWalker@aol.com.