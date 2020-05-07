American Legion Post faces uncertain future

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Leaders at American Legion Post #24 say they’re deeply concerned about the post’s financial future.

Chuck Zelinsky calls the situation “unprecedented.”

The American Legion has canceled its national and state conventions. All officers, who should have been wrapping up their one-year terms this summer, are now preparing to serve a second consecutive year.

Post #24 has been operational since 1919, witnessing multiple wars and economic downturns.

“Any number of reasons why the post could have failed,” Zelinsky says. “I’m just really concerned that after 100 years of surviving that this pandemic thing is going to be our downfall and I’m concerned.”

The post’s normal Memorial Day program, placing flags on individual graves, has been canceled. Instead, the post will offer flags that can be picked up at the Mt. Hope Mausoleum May 22 and 23 (8am-5pm) and May 24 and 25 (9am-2pm). Anyone willing to help can call 217-898-1362.