American Junior Golf Association All Star event returning to Urbana Country Club

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The top 12- to 15-year-old junior golfers from around the world are coming back to Champaign County.

The American Junior Golf Association will hold their All Star event at the Urbana Country Club for the second year in a row. The 4-day event will include a 78-player qualifier starting July 19.

The Fighting Illini Men’s Golf Team has boasted several prominent AJGA alumni over the years, including tournament host D.A. Points, 2021 Ryder Cup U.S. Team Captain Steve Stricker and NCAA Champion Scott Langley.