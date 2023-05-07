URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A famous house in Urbana was just bought by the band who put it on the map.

The band American Football used this house as the cover of their 1999 album before they broke up. It’s since been a legacy left behind for fans to remember the band by.

Now they’re back together. And with the help of Polyvinyl Records, the High Street home will forever be known as the “American Football House.”

“There’s always been a mystery of like what’s going to happen to that house because it’s such an old house in Urbana,” said Matt Lunsford, Polyvinyl co-owner, “I feel like people have long been curious of what will come of that house and will it always be there. It’s pretty fun to be a part of always keeping it that way.”

Lunsford said they do have ideas of what they’re going to do with the house, but for now, it’s being left to the tenants who live there.