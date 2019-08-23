Ameren warning about scams and tips on money saving

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — This week is National Senior Citizen week.

One company is celebrating by giving its older customers some news they can use. Ameren illinois hosted close to a hundred senior citizens at the laborer’s union hall in urbana today.



Experts shared information on saving money on power bills and how to avoid scams. One Ameren worker says giving back with this event is a great experience.

“We love helping our customers and educating them. That my favorite part of my job. Is getting to interact with them one-on-one and educate them on ways that they can save money and make their home more comfortable as well.”

To learn more about this information:

https://amerenillinoissavings.com/energy-savings-center