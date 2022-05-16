CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With graduation season being upon us, Ameren would like to remind customers to properly dispose of party balloons.

Mylar balloons, in particular, pose a risk to power lines because the metallic balloons conduct electricity and may cause power outages.

“Keeping the balloons tethered and weighted while in use and then properly puncturing and disposing after the fact can help ensure they do not get loose and end up in our power lines and substations,” Vice President of Electric Operation for Ameren Illinois George Justice said in a news release.

Furthermore, if you notice a balloon tangled in electric infrastructure, you should always assume the line is live and do not attempt to remove it yourself. Instead, you should call Ameren Illinois at 1-800-755-5000, so that a crew can be dispatched to the address the situation.