ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Energy supply prices are rising. That will soon mean higher power bills for a lot of people.

A previous report says Ameren raised its prices.

They blame global market issues, the war in Ukraine, post-pandemic demand and higher gas prices for the increase.

You can expect your next Ameren bill to be higher.

Unless you are a part of your community’s Aggregation Plan. If you are, you could save money through December.

People in Mahomet have that option.

“It’s just basically the power of purchasing power for the entire community. In our case, village, residents of Mahomet, and just pulling everyone together as one large purchaser of the energy,” said Patrick Brown, Village Administrator of Mahomet.