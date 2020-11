CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Over 1,700 people were affected by a power outage on Tuesday night.

On the Ameren Illinois Outage Map, they showed two outages near Campustown that affected around 1,600 customers and a couple in Urbana that affected around 200.

Ameren officials have not yet said what caused the outages.

