FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s that time of year to get your home ready for winter.

Ameren is sharing some tips for staying warm and for saving money. They said to open drapes during the day and close them at night and be sure to change your furnace filter. Another is unplugging unused electronics or holiday lights. Even when turned off, they are still drawing power, wasting energy and adding to your bill. Setting timers instead of leaving lights on the entire evening can also lower your usage. Senior program supervisor Stephanie Robinson said almost half your utility bill is heating and cooling and getting a smart thermostat can save you up to 12 percent.

“When you leave sometimes you’re getting everything together in terms of leaving your home but the one thing you always forget is to lower that thermostat,” Robinson said. “So, you may have already left the home, you’re on your way, you don’t need to turn around to go back. You pick up that smart device and you can lower your thermostat right at that time.”

Ameren also suggests replacing weather-stripping on doors and windows and turning down your water heater. For more tips on how to stay warm, you can follow this link.