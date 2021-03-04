Ameren invests more than $6.5 million in natural gas system

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Ameren is investing more than $6.5 million in the Champaign natural gas system.

Crews will be replacing 11 miles of pipeline, gas mains and more. This is happening on the west and southwest sides of Champaign, between Duncan Road and Mattis Avenue. That also includes South Kirby to I-72.

Ameren crews are replacing old steel pipeline that was set in the sixties. A better, corrosion-resistant material is taking its place.

“It’s the new standard that we’re using now. Our customers will hopefully see just more reliable service,” said Brian Bretsch, Ameren spokesperon. “Out with the old. In with the new.”

Make sure you watch out for crews working in the area throughout the rest of the year. The work should be done by December.