PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Ameren Illinois is partnering with communities in six central Illinois counties to upgrade neighborhood streetlights with more energy-efficient LED (light-emitting diode) streetlights.

Ameren Illinois is replacing approximately 1,280 existing sodium vapor, mercury vapor and metal halide streetlights with LEDs. Replacement started May 2 and it is expected to be completed by mid-June.

Ameren Illinois has contracted with BRK/Gerstner Electric to perform this replacement, with the help of IBEW-trained electrical workers.

“Energy efficiency benefits everyone by reducing the amount of energy that is produced,” said Ron Juarez, director of East Electric Operations, Ameren Illinois. “The new LED streetlights will provide these communities with public safety, environmental and financial benefits for many years.”

Champaign County communities include:

Fisher

Foosland

Gifford

Ludlow

Penfield

Vermilion County communities include:

Alvin

Bismarck

East Lynn

Henning

Hoopeston

Potomac

Rankin

Rossville

Iroquois County communities include:

Buckley

Cissna Park

Loda

Ford County communities include:

Elliott

Gibson City

Melvin

Paxton

Roberts

Sibley

McLean County communities include:

Anchor

Arrowsmith

Bellflower

Saybrook

Douglas County communities include:

Arcola, 60-LED light project completed.

According to officials, LED streetlights can help

– Save money with enhanced reliability and 3x longer life expectancy

– Use 55-65% less energy than the older technology

– Reduce maintenance and operational costs

– Protect the environment by decreasing energy generation and cutting carbon emissions

– Improve nighttime visibility

– Produce a cool white light similar to moonlight

Ameren Illinois began replacing all company-owned streetlights in 2017 with LED technology. Since 2017, the company has replaced more than 200,000 streetlights throughout central and southern Illinois. The company plans to replace approximately 305,000 of the old technology with new LED streetlights by 2027.