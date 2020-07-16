Ameren Illinois works to restore power

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Ameren Illinois officials said they are working to restore power in several communities that were hit by severe weather Wednesday night.

Ameren Illinois’ Emergency Operations Center was activated around 6 p.m. Officials said they will be working around the clock to get the lights back on for those affected by the storm.

They said customers without power should call (800) 755-5000 to report an outage. You can then look at the online outage map for real-time information regarding the outages.