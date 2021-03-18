Ameren Illinois works to restore power around central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Ameren Illinois officials said they are working to restore power to thousands of customers in central Illinois.

Ameren Illinois’ Marcelyn Love said that around 4 p.m., Ameren received reports of an outage that affected around 5,000 customers in Monticello, Mahomet, Mansfield and the surrounding areas.

“Electric crews have been dispatched and are working to switch all affected customers to a different power source,” said Love.

The Ameren Illinois Outage Map shows Macon County has over 2,000 customers without power. There are around 800 customers affected in Logan County and 650 in DeWitt County.