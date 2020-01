ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Ameren Illinois officials are warning customers about a scam going around.

They say businesses are getting calls from someone claiming to be from Ameren. The caller demands money from the victim and if they do not comply, they will have their power shut off within 30 minutes.

SCAM ALERT. Businesses are receiving calls from someone who claims to be with Ameren Illinois. The caller demands immediate payment or power will be disconnected in 30 minutes. This is a scam. Please hang up and call us at 800.755.5000. pic.twitter.com/k34dMbXrFN — Ameren Illinois (@AmerenIllinois) January 14, 2020

Ameren says this is a scam and you should hang up on the caller. You should then contact Ameren.