CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — In the aftermath of severe weather and with more on the way, Ameren Illinois is urging people to exercise caution and safety amidst the damage, namely around downed power lines.

Officials said people should assume all downed lines and poles are energized and should keep their distance. They also said that many people may be unable to tell the difference between power, cable or phone lines, so it is best to treat them all the same and stay away.

The video below was recorded in Urbana on March 3, showing a live, arcing power line that was downed by strong winds.

People who spot downed lines are asked to report them to Ameren Illinois so a trained lineman can make the area safe.